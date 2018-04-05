“We arrived at the hospital at 2.45pm and she had died at 2.35pm. We found her with her two daughters Zenani and Zindzi‚ as well as Makaziwe and other family members.

“It was by fate or God that her daughters‚ who are ambassadors‚ were in the country at the time‚ and with her when she took her last breath‚” he said.

Zenani and Zindzi were in London in 2013 when their father‚ Nelson Mandela‚ died surrounded by other family members – including their mother – at his Houghton home in Johannesburg.

Radebe said he saw how devastated Zenani and Zindzi were to lose their mother. Other family members were also in shock.

“I kissed her forehead and then did a military salute.”

The Daily Dispatch reports that due to her sudden death‚ the conferring of an honorary doctorate on Madikizela-Mandela by the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) will not happen at next month’s graduation ceremony.