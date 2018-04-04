Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ like Princess Diana‚ did not need a formal role - Sexwale

He added: “Positions come and they go but human beings and their legacy remain alive forever . . . She made terrible mistakes but not one of them was done in the interest of another country or another struggle somewhere else‚ but her people.”

Sexwale said the best way of remembering Mama Winnie is for the ANC to use the power in its hands to transform the country and improve the lives of the poor.

“The whole question of land is now topical. Winnie left with that hope that we seem to have turned the corner. I agree but as long as we understand that every dawn must be worked for because there are false dawns. We may think that it is the morning while we are in the middle of the night. The president was correct in describing this as a new dawn as long as we understand that it must be worked for by all of us. Winnie was hopeful at the time she left‚” Sexwale said.

He describe Mama Winnie as a pioneer.

“She was a women among women. A leader among leaders. With all her shortcomings‚ her campus was always focused on the struggle for liberation. She never betrayed our people. Everything she did‚ even the mistakes‚ was in the hope of trying to do good for this country.”

Earlier‚ ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini admitted that women were not brave enough to support Mama Winnie when she was nominated for one of the top positions in the organisation at an elective conference held in the North West.

“Mam’ Winnie could have been the president of the country. It is because when she was nominated when we were in North West‚ we were yet to be brave. Now we are brave. We know that Charlotte Maxeke could have been the president of the country. . .‚” said Dlamini.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema also mentioned this during his speech at Mama Winnie’s home in Orlando West‚ Soweto.