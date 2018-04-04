But the project has been marred by allegations of corruption.

“R3 000 000 had been made available for the implementation of the project. A number of challenges had arisen‚ including non-payment of the contractor and poor project management‚ and work had not progressed. “However‚ the Director-General stated that the project was back on track and that the Department of Arts and Culture was taking responsibility for the renovations‚” said minutes of the meeting.

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) was to be tasked with investigating alleged corruption that had delayed the project and "money that could not be accounted for."

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday‚ a day after the refurbishments were meant to have begun.

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule was among mourners who visited her Soweto home. Speaking outside‚ he quashed claims of any skullduggery around the establishment of the museum.

"The family clearly knows and we know that there hasn't been any money (lost) …. That museum in Brandfort will definitely happen. There is no government money which has been lost anywhere. “The family is on board from 2007 so what the media is saying is something else which we do not know‚" said Magashule.