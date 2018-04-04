Community of Brandfort relive Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's exile days

She would wake up every day at 5am, water her garden and do her laundry like everybody else in the dour Free State township of Majwemasweu .

This was routine for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during her time under house arrest in the sleepy town of Brandfort.

She was exiled with her daughter Zindzi, and was only permitted one visitor at a time in a predominantly.

"It was in the early evening of a winter's day when we heard a moving truck. It stopped in front of house number 802... then she stepped out," Norah Moahloli said, recalling Madikizela-Mandela's arrival.