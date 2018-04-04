Five games this month‚ starting with a home match against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday‚ mark a chance for Cape Town City to get back up among the frontrunners‚ asserts their coach Benni McCarthy.

Currently sixth in the Absa Premiership standings‚ City are only nine points off the top place and a run of success in the matches against Arrows‚ Maritzburg United‚ SuperSport United‚ Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates could put them right up among the frontrunners.

“As long as I don’t relegate the team‚ I think I’ve done a good job in my first season‚” said the rookie coach.

"But we also don’t want to be satisfied with seventh or eighth place.

"We want to push on and we feel there is still second‚ third‚ fourth place up for grabs.

“I want to look at going for the highest possible position‚ which is second.

"We’ve got tough games coming up but I think it’s possible with the players that are coming back and I’m going to try and use the best and most experienced players that we possibly can to get us there.”

Lyle Lakay should return to Wednesday’s starting line-up after suspension and Craig Martin after a bout of flu.

Both missed the Nedbank Cup defeat on Sunday when City were knocked out by Mamelodi Sundowns.