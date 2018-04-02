South Africa

Law enforcement agencies on high alert as traffic volumes pick up

By staff reporter - 02 April 2018 - 12:36
The Department of Transport warned on Monday that law enforcement agencies would be on high alert as the Easter long weekend comes to an end.

With a marked increase in traffic volumes expected on all major routes as holiday travellers return home‚ it urged motorists to drive with extreme caution.

“Law enforcement will be on high alert and will deal appropriately with traffic offenders‚” it warned.

The department added that preliminary reports indicated that driving at high speed‚ and driving unlicensed or unroadworthy vehicles were the major offences committed by motorists in the past four days.

It said that from March 29 to 31‚ 4‚153 notices were issued for driving at high speed‚ 1‚946 notices for driving unlicensed vehicles‚ 1‚009 for driving without drivers’ licences‚ 1‚393 for drivers who were driving without fastening seatbelts and 926 for driving vehicles with worn tyres.

