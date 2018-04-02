South Africa

Parts of Randburg without power due to cable theft

By Staff reporter - 02 April 2018 - 12:25
Electricity pylons.
Electricity pylons.
Image: iSTOCK

City Power says it expects to restore power to the Randburg area by late Monday afternoon.

Large parts of the area have been without power on Sunday morning due to cable theft at the Hawkens switching station.

“City Power is currently testing newly installed equipment and finalising the replacement of cables that were stolen in the underground tunnels.

“We expect to restore power late afternoon today‚” the power utility said in an update.

The areas affected by the power outage are: Randburg‚ Bromhof‚ Boskruin‚ Ferndale‚ Randpark Ridge and Strijdompark.

“City Power realises the length of time the affected customers have been without electricity and apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

