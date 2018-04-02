On one of the busiest days travel days of the year‚ an angry mob forced the closure of the N3 at Mooi River Toll Plaza on Monday.

Several trucks were burnt as part of the protest.

It is understood that a group from Bruntville‚ which lies adjacent to the freeway near Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands‚ had first put the torch to a truck which had stopped at the toll in the early hours of the morning.

A source who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity said that a truck carrying liquor had broken down and that at some point a gang had started to loot it.

“They were stealing liquor and then other truck drivers came to help and then they just started burning the trucks‚” he said.

“There is nothing political about this. It’s just criminal‚” he added.