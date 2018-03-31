South Africa

Breakthrough in cellphone shops robberies

By Ernest Mabuza - 31 March 2018 - 07:40
Breakthrough in cellphone shops robberies.
Police believe they have made a breakthrough in cellphone shop robberies in Uitenhage and Port Elizabeth‚ after they arrested three men on Thursday night.

The police‚ who were in possession of a search warrant‚ raided a house in KwaNobuhle near Uitenhage after receiving information that stolen items were hidden at the premises.

At the scene‚ police seized 11 new cellphones and three firearms‚ two of which were toy guns.

The firearms were found stashed in the bedroom.

Police also impounded a red Toyota Corolla for further investigation.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were linked to a robbery at a cellphone shop in Market Street‚ Uitenhage‚ on Wednesday‚ from which an undisclosed number of cellphones were stolen.

The suspects are also linked to last week’s robbery of a cellphone shop in Port Elizabeth.

The three men aged between 24 and 40 will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges ranging from business robbery to possession of unlicensed firearm.

