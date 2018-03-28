Multi-billion rand facelift for iconic Durban beach

The issue of Durban’s famous Golden Mile beach being washed away by the sea will be fixed during a R30-billion facelift.

This was the assurance by eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza‚ who has said that the city is in talks with Transnet to help replenish several sand-starved beaches.

Dwarfed by mountains of beach sand that have been piled up near the harbour mouth and Point Waterfront area‚ Nzuza said the city was hoping to find a long-term solution to the major erosion of beach sand around Dairy Beach and North Beach – apparently due to a decade-long failure by Transnet and the city to recommission an artificial sand-pumping scheme that has helped to replenish Durban’s beaches for several decades.

Nzuza was speaking at a sod-turning ceremony on Tuesday to mark the start of a new project to extend the city’s beachfront promenade from uShaka beach southwards to the harbour entrance.

“In responding to recent reports about the sea shore being washed away‚ the City acknowledges the issue but I reassure you that we are working with our partner Transnet for a long-term solution to continue to pump sand more effectively onto the shore. Our climate scientists and engineers are also working together to find solutions to issues facing our City.”