A German tourist died when a dive charter boat capsized in the surf off-shore of the Umkomaas River mouth‚ south of Durban‚ on Friday morning.

Other dive charter boats went to assist and all nine crew on the capsized boat were found‚ said NSRI Rocky Bay station commander Kevin Fourie. The NSRI‚ police and other services also assisted.

“Sadly a German male tourist‚ age 41‚ has been declared deceased‚” said Fourie‚ adding that diplomatic services were providing assistance

Two crew members‚ the skipper and a deck hand were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and shock.

The dive boat had been exiting the river mouth when it capsized.

Police have opened an inquest docket.