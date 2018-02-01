How credit life cover works

A credit life policy is an insurance policy that pays out in the event of "an insurable risk" that is likely to impair your ability to earn an income or meet your repayments under a credit agreement, according to the National Credit Act.

Insurable risks include the risk of dying, being disabled, contracting a terminal illness or being retrenched.

Credit life cover may be compulsory, meaning that a credit provider is entitled to insist that you have this insurance in place for as long as you owe money to the credit provider.

This is so that the credit or loan will be paid should something happen to you.