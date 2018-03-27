Last month TshisaLIVE confirmed that Thembi Seete is pregnant with her first child and while she has been keeping a low profile on social media‚ the star recently celebrated her birthday and the mom-to-be was glowing!

Thembi celebrated the big day with close friends and family over the weekend.

Although Thembi has said she won’t comment on her pregnancy‚ telling Drum in February that her culture forbids her from sharing information about the baby until it is born‚ there was no missing that bump.