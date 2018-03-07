Funeral insurance giant Avbob has entered the fray in a bitter funeral parlour race row‚ obtaining a high court interdict preventing the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) from disrupting their business.

Nafupa-SA has been accused of fanning racial prejudice by banning white and Indian business owners from operating in the townships.

The order‚ granted in the Durban High court on Tuesday‚ prevents Nafupa-SA from obstructing Avbob’s business dealings or making threats against employees or agents in so-called black areas. The Doves group was granted a similar court order last month‚ in an effort to ward of forceful coercion by the funeral parlour consortium.