The EFF has welcomed the outcome of the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings‚ delivered by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke on Monday.

Moseneke on Monday ruled that families of Esidimeni patients must each receive payments of R20‚000 for their funeral expenses‚ R180‚000 for shock and psychological trauma and R1-million in constitutional damages.

The EFF said the judgment was a victory but that there were more issues that needed to be resolved.

"The events of Life Esidimeni‚ particularly taking into account the arbitration judgment by Justice Moseneke‚ is a clear demonstration that our public health system has collapsed due to the failure of the ANC government post-1994 to envisage a more inclusive‚ caring and capable system for all South Africans‚" the party said in a statement.

"Even after such a tragedy‚ we still have more than 40 patients who are missing and no one can account for their whereabouts."