First their children were taken away from them‚ now Zimbabwean parents living in South Africa are behind bars.

Eight children were repatriated last week‚ marking the end of a legal battle between their parents and the ministers of social development and home affairs.

In November they were taken into care when they were found in Rustenburg‚ travelling from Zimbabwe in a truck — unaccompanied by an adult and without the necessary documentation.

But the parents‚ most of whom moved for economic reasons‚ said they had no choice but to send for their children. They had struggled to obtain documentation such as passports. One parent said her daughter's caregiver had died and she had nowhere to go.