'Leave them to fight‚ I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE she arrived in Zambia late on Friday night ahead of a scheduled performance in the country on Saturday evening. She was stopped by immigration authorities and escorted to a hotel with no real explanation about what was happening.

"They stopped me at the airport and said I couldn't perform. They didn't give me any reasons. I think our promoters were also in the dark. I didn't even leave the hotel."

Zodwa said a fight ensued between her promoters and Zambian authorities‚ and after hours of discussion‚ she was told she would be put on the first flight back to South Africa.

According to Reuters‚ the reason for her deportation was over concerns about Christian morality and fears that her performance would “undermine national values”.