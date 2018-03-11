Premier tackles city centre criminal activity

"We want the criminals to know we are coming for them."

This was a warning shot fired by Gauteng premier David Makhura, on Thursday while conducting raids on several businesses in the Johannesburg CBD.

The premier - accompanied by police, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and Home Affairs officials - went to the Bree taxi rank and Jeppe Street where they seized counterfeit goods.

The operation was aimed at ridding the inner city of drugs and other economic crimes.

In January, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba embarked on a similar operation in Yeoville and Hillbrow but targeted businesses not paying for municipal services.

Mashaba has also conducted raids at various hijacked buildings in the city, claiming they were occupied by undocumented immigrants.