Mashaba hires wife's firm to 'fix city'

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has been accused of hiring his wife Connie Mashaba's company, Lephatsi Financial Services, to fix the city's ailing finances.

This has raised the ire of some in the city who viewed the move as "a clear conflict of interest" - an act that could undermine public trust in the DA-led administration.

Yesterday, Mashaba initially denied that people linked to his wife's company did work for the city.

However, he later admitted that a director of Lephatsi Financial Services had without a charge volunteered to help with city's financial modelling.