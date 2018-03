A cyclist‚ believed to be in his 40s‚ is in a critical condition after he was knocked over by a motorcycle rider on the corner of Rondebult and Ravenswood roads in Boksburg on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the cyclist lying in the road.

“The patient was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care‚” she said.