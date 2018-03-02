South Africa

Busisiwe Mkhwebane RSVPs with MPs

By Staff Reporter - 02 March 2018 - 10:33
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed that it will meet the Public Protector‚ Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ on Tuesday‚ 6 March‚ for her "to explain public statements she has made in recent weeks".

Committee chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said the meeting was initially set down for early last month‚ but due to changes in the committee programme the meeting had to be postponed. Furthermore‚ the committee realised that the PP’s report on the Vrede Dairy Farm in the Free State had not been sent to Parliament at that stage.

“I have since been inundated with calls as to when the committee will deal with this matter. The committee can finally confirm that the meeting has been set down for 06 March 2018 to engage Adv Mkhwebane on these matters. We take such matters seriously and we are aware of the great public interest in the matter‚” he said in a statement.

Motshekga had said earlier that the committee is extremely concerned with these comments and needs clarity.

