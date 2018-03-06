Standard Bank has denied that it opened accounts for the use of business rescue practitioners running Gupta-owned companies‚ saying its employee did not have permission to conclude any agreement.

On Monday‚ business rescue practitioner Louis Klopper confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that he had communicated to creditors of the seven Gupta companies that Standard Bank had agreed to open an account.

Klopper was appointed to oversee the Gupta mining companies and property investment entities after the directors applied for voluntary business rescue.

After initially declining to comment on Monday‚ citing confidentiality‚ Standard Bank issued a short statement to the media on Tuesday morning.

“Standard Bank South Africa elected in April 2016 to terminate all dealings with the Gupta family and all entities controlled by it with effect from June 2016. This decision still stands and has not been reviewed‚” the statement read.