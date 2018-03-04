South Africa

DA to lay a complaint with B-BBEE Commissioner on fake Gupta BBBEE certificates

By Staff Reporter - 04 March 2018 - 11:13
The Democratic Alliance is to lay a complaint‚ with supporting evidence‚ to B-BBEE Commissioner Zodwa Ntuli in Pretoria on possible fraudulent BEE certificates used by Gupta-linked businesses to secure supplier contracts with Eskom.

The complaint will be laid by DA shadow minister of trade and industry Dean Macpherson‚ who will be accompanied by his deputy‚ Ghaleb Cachalia.

In a statement‚ the DA said that the Gupta entities’ actions‚ combined with Eskom’s willingness to blindly accept these‚ might constitute criminal behaviour and must be urgently investigated.

“The B-BBEE Commission is empowered‚ in terms of the B-BBEE Act 46 of 2013 to investigate complaints received on any matter concerning broad-based black economic empowerment‚” it said.

'End this contract‚ it’s a Gupta ATM card’ says Motsoaledi

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has instructed the North West department of health to end a contract with Mediosa‚ a Gupta linked company.
1 day ago

