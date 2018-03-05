Sources confirm arrest warrants for Atul and Rajesh Gupta

Well-placed sources in the Hawks confirmed last week that there are arrest warrants for Atul Gupta and his brother Rajesh in connection with the Estina Dairy project.

The revelations come as a fight between the NPA and the Hawks over the handling of the Estina investigation has reached tipping point with Parliament now stepping in to intervene.

The source said that the Hawks have until now only confirmed that Ajay Gupta is wanted on different charges - in a bid to lure Atul and Rajesh back to South Africa.

Ajay is a known fugitive and is wanted in relation to his alleged bribery offer to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015.

The source said the Hawks had to - for the last two weeks - rely on their planned modus operandi of only confirming that Ajay was wanted in the hope his two brothers would attempt to return to South Africa and be nabbed upon return.