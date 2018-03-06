South Africa

Residents here will have no electricity for 14 hours a day

By Staff Reporter - 06 March 2018 - 11:53
The place means freedom but its residents are hostage to a municipality who has defaulted on its electricity payments to the extent that Eskom is switching off the area for more than half the day.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Tuesday the utility will from tomorrow morning increase the power interruption duration from four hours to 14 hours a day in the Tokologo municipality due to non-payment.

The municipality owes Eskom R36.5-million.

Tokologo local municipality is part of the Lejweleputswa district municipality‚ situated in the western Free State province‚ representing the towns of Boshof‚ aDealesville and Hertzogville.

Tokologo is a Setswana word meaning "freedom".

