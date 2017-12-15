The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Friday approved a revenue application of R190.348bn for Eskom for the 2018/2019 financial year‚ which will result in an average percentage price increase of 5.23%.

Eskom had applied for a total allowable revenue of R219.514bn‚ which would have translated to a 19.9% average percentage increase.

Nersa chairman Jacob Modise said at a media briefing in Pretoria that Eskom had asked for an expenditure increase of R62.221bn‚ but only a 51.122bn increase was approved.

Nersa also refused to allow the R511m allowable revenue Eskom sought to derive from its demand management programme. Nor did it approve R193m for research and development‚ only allowing Eskom to recover R112m.

The Nersa revenue and tariff decisions will be implemented for the period 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 for non-municipal customers and from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 for municipal customers.

Modise said the tariffs for the municipalities still needed to be worked out.