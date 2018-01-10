Power restored in parts of Kenyan capital after major outage

Electricity was restored in some parts of Kenya's capital Nairobi and its central, western and coastal regions early on Wednesday after a major power blackout the previous day.

A transmission system problem had caused the widespread outages on Tuesday evening, Kenya Power said in an earlier statement. The areas affected included parts of Nairobi, Mount Kenya, Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley and Coast regions, according to the company.

It said on Twitter overnight that power had been restored in parts of the capital, though on Twitter on Wednesday morning people still reported outages in some neighborhoods.

Power was also back on in parts of the Rift Valley and most of the Western and Coast regions, the company said Wednesday.

The company is the country's sole electricity distributor and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen).