Some northern suburbs still without power after transformer is vandalised

A number of northern suburbs in Johannesburg were still without electricity on Sunday due to a stolen valve and vandalised transformer at Gresswold substation.

The areas affected are Wynberg‚ Kew‚ Bramley Gardens‚ Fairmount and Alexandra Clinic.

City Power spokesman Sol Masolo said technicians were still working on the repairs to the transformer which was vandalised on Saturday.

“City Power appeals to the public to report all incidents of cable theft and vandalism of the infrastructure in order to curb crime that disrupts supply of electricity to customers on City Power Risk Control number 011 490 7911 or 011 490 7504 or at the nearest Police Station‚” Masolo said.