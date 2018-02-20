The Department of Energy is now ready to publish the integrated resource plan approved by the Cabinet in December‚ energy minister David Mahlobo announced in parliament on Tuesday.

The minister has previously said the release of the revised integrated resource plan was imminent but the plan did not materialise.

A revised draft of the plan was released for public comment about a year ago after which it was revised into a final plan‚ which was adopted by the Cabinet.

The plan determines the energy mix for the next 20 years‚ and crucially will identify if and how much new nuclear energy will be required.