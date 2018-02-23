Matakata said the arrest of the eight was the first phase in the Hawks state capture investigations. "It is neither a procedure nor policy to prematurely reveal pending investigations or sought suspects as this will compromise our ongoing cases‚" she said.

Matakata did say there was no warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane. "We have never made that announcement‚" Matakata said.

When asked whether the corruption case that Atul Gupta is wanted for was related to the claim made by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that he was offered a bribe‚ Matakata said she was not at liberty to state what the complaint related to specifically.

When asked if Atul Gupta‚ whom the Asset Forfeiture Unit had identified as a beneficiary in the Estina project‚ was under investigation‚ she said the criminal process was different from the proceedings undertaken by the National Prosecuting Authority to preserve assets of criminal activity.

Matakata said she wanted to assure the nation that the Hawks were not influenced in any way‚ be it politically or otherwise. "All out investigations are being done competently‚ honestly and independently without outside influence of any kind‚" she said.