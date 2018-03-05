Former President Jacob Zuma will this week be honoured for his stance on radical economic transformation by a conglomerate of controversial black business bodies.

The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA)‚ as well as the Delangokubona Business Forum and others have announced that they will bestow two awards on the former president.

One of the awards‚ for “appreciation”‚ would honour his work on radical economic transformation and the second‚ for “bravery”‚ would laud his stance on expropriation of land without compensation.

Nafupa-SA has been accused of fanning racial prejudice by banning white and Indian business owners from operating in the townships. The business forum has long been accused of mafia-style tactics to secure outsourcing work from construction firms. Both have been bogged down by court challenges for their actions.