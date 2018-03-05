Comedy of errors as SABC mixes up its politicians

The SABC suffered yet another embarrassing on-air blooper on Thursday.

This after its presidential correspondent Mzwandile Mbeje mistakenly referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa as former president Jacob Zuma when covering an event in Angola attended by the SA president and his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco .

With a straight face Mbeje said: ". there we can see president Zuma and his counterpart from Angola ... inspecting a guard of honour there."

This angered SABC viewer Advocate Sam Muofhe who wrote to the broadcaster to complain. In the letter, which we have seen, Muofhe launched a broadside at the SABC and blamed its series of on-air bloopers on its failure to effectively implement its employee assistance programme (EAP).

"State President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on his very first official visit outside SA's boarders to Angola inter alia, to introduce himself to the president of Angola as the newly elected state president of South Africa, must have been astounded when he heard a journalist from SABC reporting the president's arrival and inspection of the guard of honor with his Angola counterpart, that in fact it was not him executing that honour but his predecessor, former president Gedleyihlekisa Jacob Zuma.