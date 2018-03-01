It took donations from Americans‚ Canadians and locals to raise money to buy a decent structure for Olivia Mokete‚ who was assaulted outside Luthuli House last month‚ to live in.

Dianne Bailey of Bryanston‚ Johannesburg‚ could not stand the sight of Mokete’s assault - which went viral after being captured by a Sunday Times photographer - and the picture of her little shack in Orange Farm‚ Extension 10‚ during a subsequent visit by journalists.

“When I saw the picture of Mrs Mokete being beaten in the streets‚ I’m not a political person‚ but it had to do with the dignity of the woman having being taken by a man far bigger than her. It broke my heart that we can treat each other this way. In my heart I know that South Africans are good people. I then thought what could I do that could be better than giving someone money or groceries and I saw the picture of her shack and I was moved‚” said Bailey.

Bailey put a note on her Facebook page and set up a BackaBuddy crowed funding page.