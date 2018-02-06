Beating by ANC member left me unable to walk‚ says Luthuli House assault victim

Olivia Makete struggled to walk when she woke up on Tuesday‚ still in agony after being kicked by ANC members “defending” Luthuli House.

The 52-year-old woman – who was photographed being hit off the back of a bakkie and kicked to the ground after an attack at the hands of ANC members on Monday - was sitting on the river bank at Orange Farm Extension 10 in Johannesburg‚ helping her neighbour wash a carpet when TimesLIVE tracked her down.

It was about midday and a throng of journalists finally got the meet the woman whose assault was captured by Sunday Times photographer Alon Skuy. The brutal images forced the ANC to immediately suspend branch secretary Thabang Setona‚ who ended up spending the night behind bars at Johannesburg Central police station.

He was one of the people dressed in ANC regalia who attacked Makete and other residents as they drove past on the back of an open bakkie.