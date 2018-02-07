Robert Makete‚ 59‚ sat outside his shack alongside his wife on Tuesday‚ trying to explain to journalists how the handing over of memorandum over water resulted in him and the love of his life‚ Olivia Makete‚ 52‚ being kicked in full view of police in front of Luthuli House.

To hear this story‚ one has to go to Orange Farm. The journey to the Makete’s home is in itself quite tricky – and it’s a journey that demonstrates exactly why the couple were at Luthuli House on Monday in the first place.

Journalists began gathering at a fruit seller’s yard in Orange Farm Extension 10‚ an informal settlement next to the Golden Highway.

Makete was stunned to see so many people looking for his wife. But perhaps he shouldn't have been. After all‚ his wife was the victim of a caught-on-camera beating at the hands of a senior ANC members just a day earlier.

He volunteered to take them to Olivia.

“Where is she?” one of the journalists asked.

“She is doing laundry‚” Makete replied‚ as reporters‚ accompanied by community members‚ walked between the shacks.