Zwane, Brown, Bongo booted out as Ramaphosa shakes up cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has shown ministers allegedly implicated in state capture the door in his first cabinet reshuffle since coming in to power.

Ministers who are thought to be allies of former President Jacob Zuma and the controversial Gupta family have been removed from Cabinet.

These ministers include Mosebenzi Zwane, Faith Muthambi, Bongani Bongo, Des van Rooyen, Lynne Brown and Joe Maswanganyi.

Ramaphosa announced changes to his government at the Union Buildings on Monday night.

Fikile Mbalula has been moved from the Police ministry and replaced with former police commissioner Bheki Cele.

Other changes include:

- Communications: Ms Nomvula Mokonyane

- Energy: Mr Jeff Radebe

- Higher Education and Training: Ms Naledi Pandor

- Home Affairs: Mr Malusi Gigaba

- Human Settlements: Ms Nomaindia Mfeketo

- International Relations and Cooperation: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu

- Mineral Resources: Mr Gwede Mantashe

- Police: Mr Bheki Cele

- Public Enterprises: Mr Pravin Gordhan

- Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

- Public Works: Mr Thulas Nxesi

- Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

- Science and Technology: Ms Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

- Social Development: Ms Susan Shabangu

- Sport and Recreation: Ms Tokozile Xasa

- State Security: Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

- The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

- The Presidency: Women: Ms Bathabile Dlamini

- Tourism: Mr Derek Hanekom

- Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande

- Water and Sanitation: Mr Gugile Nkwinti

- Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

- Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance

- Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

This is a developing story.