Newly sworn-in State President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make changes to his cabinet soon. And while it’s a matter of when rather than if‚ the question remains: who should be on the chopping block?

The publication believes there are seven ministers who should be worried about their jobs.

1. Public Services and Administration - Faith Muthambi

Ever the one to dispense of patronage‚ Muthambi apparently flew more than 30 relatives‚ friends and neighbours from back home to Cape Town to listen to her budget speech – although she will deny any wrongdoing. She was one of the first ministers to be exposed as beholden to the Gupta family after she leaked an unsigned presidential proclamation detailing her powers to the family. She is said to have sent a series of e-mails containing confidential information about executive policy and the scope of her ministerial powers to Tony Gupta.

Then there is MultiChoice’s larger than normal payments to the Gupta-owned news channel ANN7 that happened under her watch. Was this the money that pushed for unencrypted set top boxes in MultiChoice’s favour?

2. Finance - Malusi Gigaba

A known fence-sitter when it comes to ANC contests‚ Gigaba’s silence in the face of numerous allegations in connection with state capture leave us with only one conclusion.

The former ANC Youth League leader left a trail of question marks over his tenure as Minister of Public Enterprises and Home Affairs‚ where the family often benefited from special treatment.

Gigaba is yet to fully explain his decision to restructure board sub-committees and their powers at Transnet and Eskom‚ giving more powers on large procurement that coincidentally assisted in the capture of these organisations. During his tenure there he also appointed a number of key individuals to SOE boards‚ namely Eskom‚ Transnet and SAA‚ where an Indian national was appointed to the board by Gigaba.

Leaked Gupta e-mails later show that Rajesh Naithani owed his presence on the board of SAA to the Gupta family.

At Home Affairs‚ Gigaba’s adviser Thamsanqa Msomi was the Guptas’ fixer‚ personally organising visas for family and employees. The family‚ which seems to have had all access to the department‚ also got their citizenship applications fast-tracked.

In his defence‚ though‚ Gigaba’s removal from Public Enterprises speaks to a possible refusal to follow some instructions from the influential family. Or it could just be that his fallout with Dudu Myeni – another Zuma friend – trumped his usefulness to the family?

