Disruptions at ANC meetings as NEC explains Zuma recall

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Gwen Ramokgopa was forced to abandon a meeting by a group of party members who were wearing T-shirts written CR17.

Ramokgopa was in Thabo Mofutsanyana region in Free State, to explain to the members the NEC's decision to recall former president Jacob Zuma.

But the group wanted the meeting to address issues of parallel structures that led to the court ruling that some branches rerun branch general meetings so that a fresh provincial conference can be held.

The group disrupted the meeting by continuously singing revolutionary songs, refusing to stop when ordered to do so by the provincial interim structure convenor Paseka Nompondo. Nompondo is a close ally of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Thabo Mofutsanyana regional secretary Vusi Khumalo confirmed yesterday that the meeting was called off.

"They hijacked the meeting to raise issues of parallel

structures in the region. For example, you find that in a certain branch there are two branches competing," said Khumalo.

Nine branches in the region have been ordered by the court to rerun their general meetings. Khumalo lashed out at members who came to the meeting wearing CR17 T-shirts.