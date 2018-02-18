South Africa

ANC NEC locked in meeting with KZN leadership

By Jeff Wicks - 18 February 2018 - 13:39
Members of the ANC’s national executive committee are locked in a closed leadership meeting with KwaZulu-Natal branch members in Durban to explain the recall of former President Jacob Zuma.

The NEC resolved that Zuma should be recalled‚ a move which prompted his resignation and ushered in a new political leadership with Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as the head of state.

On Sunday‚ branch chairs and their secretaries were briefed by members of national and provincial leadership on the reasons for Zuma’s recall at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

The province is a traditional foothold of support for Zuma and is a powerful voter base for the party.

NEC members Zweli Mkhize and Barbara Creecy‚ as well as KZN Premier Willies Mchunu‚ were among the delegates expected to address the branch leadership.

