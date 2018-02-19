The application by the Chamber of Mines and seven mining communities against the Mining Charter was postponed indefinitely by the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

The Chamber of Mines‚ one of the applicants‚ had reached an agreement with the Minister of Mineral Resources to postpone the application.

However‚ seven other applicants‚ which represent the mining communities‚ were not part of the discussions. Their lawyer‚ environmental rights programme manager at the Lawyers for Human Rights‚ Michael Clements‚ said the court heard arguments on the postponement of the application.

“It is our view that the postponement of the application by the Chamber of Mines and the ministry is reflective of the pattern of exclusion of the communities‚” he said.