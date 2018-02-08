Cyril's pro-capital ethos a threat to Freedom Charter

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is cautioning South Africans to look more closely at the new ANC president, and see if their optimism is not misplaced.

They should first note that those who have welcomed his triumph most enthusiastically are leaders of big business and their friends in the media and universities.

They see Cyril Ramaphosa as "one of them", an incredibly successful and multibillionaire member of the monopoly capitalist ruling class, who will promote their interests.

After he resigned as general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers in 1991, he built a big investment holding company, Shanduka, with interests in sectors ranging from mining to fast foods.

He served on the boards of as many as 100 companies, including MTN, SA Breweries, First Rand Limited, Alexander Forbes, Medscheme and of course Lonmin, where he was implicated in the police action which led to the murder of 34 mineworkers.

As well as Marikana his role in several other companies which he led also reveals a dark side to this "saviour of the country".

After he left MTN to become South Africa's deputy president in 2014, he criticised companies which make profits "disappear" by shifting them "to low-tax operations where there is little or no genuine activity".

With such a record as a business leader, how can we be confident that as president he will stop the outflow of capital into tax havens?