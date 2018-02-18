Mining host communities in court to challenge 2017 Mining Charter

Four mining-affected communities represented by Lawyers for Human Rights will be in the Pretoria High Court on Monday to challenge the Mining Charter published by Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane in June last year.

The communities want the 2017 Mining Charter set aside aside on the basis that it is incapable of fulfilling its purpose as required by the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002 (MPRDA).

The communities also want the court to order the minister and his department to begin a fresh‚ proper consultative process to develop and implement a new mining charter that reflects the rights and interests of mining-affected communities.