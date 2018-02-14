The motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma will not be done in secret‚ ‚ the ANC announced on Wednesday.

“With regard to the EFF request of February 3 2018 for the vote on the motion to be conducted by means of secret ballot‚ Ms [National Assembly Speaker Baleka] Mbete said she had determined that voting would be by open ballot‚” said ANC parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo.

This was a decision taken to ensure accountability and transparency‚ Mothapo said.