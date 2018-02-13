Day Zero pushed back to June 4

Capetonians can breathe a sigh of relief. Day Zero has been pushed back to June 4.

On Tuesday‚ city officials attributed the push-back of Day Zero from the middle of May to the decline in water usage by the agricultural sector and also the continued commitment by residents who have significantly lowered their water consumption.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson urged residents to continue lowering their water consumption to meet the target of 450 million litres of water a day which equates to 50 litres per individual per day

“Over the past week‚ consumption has been lowered to 526 million litres per day. This is the first time that the weekly average usage has remained under 550 million litres due to the City’s pressure management interventions and the efforts by our residents to use as little water as possible” said Neilson.