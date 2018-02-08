Cape Town’s use of the term “Day Zero” came under fire from water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane in Parliament.

The minister was briefing the portfolio committee on water and sanitation on Wednesday.

She said that the drought would be declared a national disaster after information had been collected about how it was affecting all nine provinces. The announcement could take place on February 14.

Stressing that the drought was affecting other parts of the country‚ she said some areas in the North West have not had water in three years.

“Day Zero” – a term used by the city to describe when most taps will be turned off to conserve its remaining supplies of water – was a phenomenon that had not been declared by the National Disaster Management Centre‚ said Mokonyane.

The department maintained that Day Zero would not happen as there were interventions in place.

“It’s not us who have said there is Day Zero… We do not understand how some people‚ somewhere‚ decided to talk of Day Zero. It is not us‚” she said.

The portfolio committee said in a statement that it would “look at policy to review the issue of water licences and the ownership of dams through proposed legislation.

“Currently‚ the department of water and sanitation owns and manages about 330 out of the 5‚000 dams in South Africa. It concerns the committee that 65% of water goes to agriculture whilst 23% is used for domestic consumption.