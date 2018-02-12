'Esidimeni culprits must be jailed'

The families of victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy will know how much compensation is due to them within 30 days.

On Friday, the arbitration hearing into the deaths of more than 140 psychiatric patients in Gauteng was concluded when the state presented its closing arguments.

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke will have to deliberate on the evidence by relatives, experts and government officials.

Moseneke described it as the end of a trying task, adding he would have to carefully deliberate on the facts before him.

"It's a lonely time again because you retreat back to your tower and hope to produce a just and equitable outcome."