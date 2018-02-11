A high level delegation of military lawyers and investigators are to be despatched to the Democratic Republic of Congo to investigate allegations of scores of civilians having been tortured by South African peacekeepers.

The team‚ SANDF military top brass say‚ is to be sent within the week.

Reports emerged over the weekend that South African peacekeepers were involved in the torture of women and men.

Over 1‚000 SA troops from 5 South African Infantry Batallion - which is based out of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal - are taking part in a United Nations peacekeeping mission in that country.

The majority of the troops are based in the highly volatile region of Goma‚ which is where the allegations of torture come from.

Goma is situated in the DRC’s North Kivu region which is beset by violence and which has seen South African troops heavily engaged in armed combat with militia and Islamic fundamentalists.