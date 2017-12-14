An ongoing joint investigation by the Military Police and Defence Intelligence Divisions of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) into alleged fraud and corruption activities has resulted in criminal charges being laid against another general officer‚ the SANDF says.

“The General Officer was charged on Tuesday‚ 12 December 2017 and appeared before the Court of Military Justice on the same day‚” the SANDF said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

A top SANDF general was among suspects arrested in November for alleged fraud and corruption as part of the same sting operation.

“The SANDF would like to reiterate that no corrupt activities by any member‚ irrespective of rank‚ will be tolerated in this glorious a military organisation‚” the statement read.