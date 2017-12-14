South Africa

SANDF general charged for alleged fraud and corruption

By Timeslive - 14 December 2017 - 07:08
Generic Image of a soldier. PictureCredit: Getty Images
Generic Image of a soldier. PictureCredit: Getty Images

An ongoing joint investigation by the Military Police and Defence Intelligence Divisions of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) into alleged fraud and corruption activities has resulted in criminal charges being laid against another general officer‚ the SANDF says.

“The General Officer was charged on Tuesday‚ 12 December 2017 and appeared before the Court of Military Justice on the same day‚” the SANDF said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

A top SANDF general was among suspects arrested in November for alleged fraud and corruption as part of the same sting operation.

“The SANDF would like to reiterate that no corrupt activities by any member‚ irrespective of rank‚ will be tolerated in this glorious a military organisation‚” the statement read.

NDPP Shaun Abrahams extends Zuma's deadline on corruption charges

Shaun Abrahams has extended Jacob Zuma's deadline to explain why he should not face corruption charges.
News
2 days ago

Treat public and private sector corruption equally: Mahlobo

Corruption cases in the public and private sectors must be treated the same‚ the ANC’s David Mahlobo said on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Former senior Eskom employee rubbishes Koko’s corruption accusation

A former senior Eskom employee has hit back at suspended CEO Matshela Koko who accused him of corruption.
News
6 days ago

Corruption is a curse for country

We have become another corrupt African country.
Opinion
7 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
X