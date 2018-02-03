Had former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe tried to fight back during a military takeover that ultimately led to his removal from office‚ there would have been bloodshed.

This was revealed in documents sent by a new political party – the New Patriotic Front (NPF) – to the Southern Africa Development Community and the African Union on February 2. The documents show that the Zimbabwe National Army warned Mugabe against using the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to counter them while he was on lock-down during his last days in office.

According to a petition sent to SADC and the AU by the NPF‚ such a last-ditch effort to save Mugabe's presidency would have culminated in a bloodbath on 15 November. Among the information submitted to the body through the party’s lawyer‚ Johannesburg-based Marius van Niekerk‚ was a 79-page document containing minutes of all meetings between Mugabe's negotiation team and army commanders – documents that reveal tensions between the army and the other two security bodies.

"The president was informed that the Command Element had made it clear that a counterforce against their operation would constitute an escalation which was bound to lead to a bloody outcome‚" read the minutes.