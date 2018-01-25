Robert and Grace Mugabe are living comfortably but the former first lady could be prosecuted for crimes allegedly committed while her husband was in power.

Robert Mugabe's downfall in Zanu PF circles is largely credited to his wife.

Independent legislator Temba Mliswa‚ who was fired from Zanu PF for his close allegiance to Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2016‚ on Wednesday demanded that Grace Mugabe face the music.

"The former first lady is sitting on over 20 farms‚ what is government doing to recover these farms‚" he asked.

Grace Mugabe owns vast tracks of land in Mazowe‚ 35 kilometres north-east of Harare‚ where she set up an orphanage‚ private school and dairy farm where her Alfa and Omega ice cream and milk are produced. In her latest land grabs‚ displaced villagers are seeking justice and some have been seen back at the property.

News Day reported that Grace Mugabe was embroiled in a land dispute with Eaglesvale Daisyfield Trust (EDT) which runs Eaglesvale High School in Harare.

The land in question - situated in Borrowdale‚ the richest square mile in Zimbabwe - was allegedly donated to the latter by the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ).